Critical Review: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.38% 3.33% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out -80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.09 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 3 0 2.13

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.44%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

