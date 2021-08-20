Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.6 days.

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

