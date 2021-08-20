Crowd Machine (CMCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $60.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $47,343.02 and $60.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00845687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

