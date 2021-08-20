CryptEx (CRX) Price Up 5.4% This Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $23,114.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $15.50 or 0.00031862 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,601.90 or 0.99918576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

