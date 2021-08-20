Crypto.com Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.88 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $38.88 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00834873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

