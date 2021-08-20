CRYPTO20 Price Tops $4.40 on Top Exchanges (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00008992 BTC on exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $175.97 million and approximately $85,342.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00857644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,979,347 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

