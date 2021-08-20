CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $35.79 million and $11.77 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $42.72 or 0.00088376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,932 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

