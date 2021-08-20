Cryptobuyer Hits Market Capitalization of $33,240.42 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 79.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $33,240.42 and $116.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 68.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.00827873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049158 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

