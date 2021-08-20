Crypton (CRP) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $755,687.85 and approximately $5,124.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058408 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00141157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,361,118 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

