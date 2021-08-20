CryptoPing (PING) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,064.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,064.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00137155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00148737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.46 or 0.99844003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00922478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.84 or 0.00711998 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

