CryptoSoul 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,794.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $549,313.93 and $2,794.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00073484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00319676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

