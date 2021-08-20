CryptoTask Market Capitalization Achieves $782,467.92 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $782,467.92 and approximately $225,265.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,046 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

