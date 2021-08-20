CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and $13.59 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00136651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.48 or 1.00100156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.52 or 0.00940675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.81 or 0.00713553 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 847,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 602,307,826 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

