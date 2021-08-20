CSFB Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.90.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.62. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The company has a market cap of C$19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

