CSFB Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.
H has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.90.
Shares of H stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.62. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The company has a market cap of C$19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
