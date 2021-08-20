Curate Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.94 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $27.94 million and $2.22 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curate has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for $3.46 or 0.00007156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00847896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,078,317 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.