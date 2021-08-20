Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.04

Shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.04 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 257.64 ($3.37). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37), with a volume of 14,950 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.55 million and a P/E ratio of 27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71.

In related news, insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

