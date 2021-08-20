CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $31.27 million and $853.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00073390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00321235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008892 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,155,785 coins and its circulating supply is 144,155,785 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

