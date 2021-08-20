CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.69 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and $103,913.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005249 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00141319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00149985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.93 or 0.99998466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.00908053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00724668 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

