CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.