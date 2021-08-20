CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of CVI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.