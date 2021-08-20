CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $201,455,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $171,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

