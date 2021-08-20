CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0021

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $10,180.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.20 or 1.00113614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00923997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00705058 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

