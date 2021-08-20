CyberMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00370858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,841.91 or 0.99954088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00074231 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

