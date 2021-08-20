Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $616,282.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $714.06 or 0.01473409 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

