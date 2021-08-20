CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBAY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

CBAY stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.