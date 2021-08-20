DA Davidson Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $393.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $367.00 to $393.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.78.

EL opened at $327.40 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

