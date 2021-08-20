Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €72.81 ($85.66). Daimler shares last traded at €71.81 ($84.48), with a volume of 2,447,842 shares changing hands.

DAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.93 ($106.97).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

