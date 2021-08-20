Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Neutral

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04. Baozun has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $18,409,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.