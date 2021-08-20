Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 932,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $22.45 on Friday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.51.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dana by 756.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Featured Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.