Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 932,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $22.45 on Friday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dana by 756.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

