Danske Downgrades Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) to Hold

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KOJAF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

