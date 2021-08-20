Danske Downgrades Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) to Hold

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
KOJAF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72.
About Kojamo Oyj
