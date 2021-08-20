Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,756.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

