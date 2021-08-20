Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DARE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 33,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,824. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

