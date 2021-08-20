DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $186.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

