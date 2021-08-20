Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.92.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

