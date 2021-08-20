DATA Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $346,821.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.85 or 0.00830572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002115 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

