Databroker Price Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $4.29 million and $14,385.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

