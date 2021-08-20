Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $19,269,050.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $19,269,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,924. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $137.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

