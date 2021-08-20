DEAPcoin Hits Market Cap of $31.84 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00846883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,441,994,780 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

