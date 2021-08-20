DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $353.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $353.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001096 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039942 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00031027 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,547,623 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.