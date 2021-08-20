DeGate (DG) Trading Up 37.6% Over Last Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, DeGate has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $311,798.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

