Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.52. 25,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 700,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

