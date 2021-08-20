Delphy (DPY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,642.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Delphy has a market cap of $447,809.13 and approximately $24,642.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.00822600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

