Delphy Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $447,809.13 and $24,642.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.00822600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

