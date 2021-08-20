Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Shares Up 3.6%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 9,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 40,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.