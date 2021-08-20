Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,870. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,514 shares of company stock worth $10,825,272. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.