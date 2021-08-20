Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,870. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,514 shares of company stock worth $10,825,272. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.