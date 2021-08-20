DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,591,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,114,000 after buying an additional 806,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

XRAY stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

