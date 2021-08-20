DePay Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. DePay has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $117,519.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00004018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00137155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00148737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.46 or 0.99844003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00922478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.84 or 0.00711998 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

