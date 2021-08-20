Derbend Asset Management Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,477.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

