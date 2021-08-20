Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $160.91 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $14.95 or 0.00030539 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $160.91 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,958.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.52 or 0.06657783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.69 or 0.01396489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00370173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00141746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.27 or 0.00568394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00347336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00309551 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

