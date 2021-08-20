Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DESP opened at $11.24 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00.

DESP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

