Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $26.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NCLH opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

